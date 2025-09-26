Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown will star in and produce the romantic comedy Just Picture It, which is now filming.

Netflix shared a short clip promoting the film on social media Friday.

The video shows Brown and Gabriel LaBelle smiling together in a photo booth.

"The film follows two college students who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future -- featuring them as a happily married couple with kids," an official synopsis reads.

Brown, who has also starred in Enola Holmes, is perhaps best known for her role as Eleven in the Stranger Things series on Netflix.

The first four episodes of the show's fifth and final season arrive on the streamer on Nov. 26.

Just Picture It also stars Amrit Kaur, Julian Dennison, Anthony Keyvan, Ben Jackson Walker, Brec Bassinger, Idina Menzel and Margo Martindale.

An official release date has not yet been announced.