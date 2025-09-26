Netflix has made Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford season regulars for the fourth season of the political drama The Diplomat, the streaming service announced Friday.

Janney joined the cast of the series in Season 2 as Vice President Grace Penn, while Whitford joined in Season 3 -- which premieres Oct. 16 -- as her husband Todd Penn.

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, a CIA agent-turned-ambassador to Britain, and Rufus Sewell as her husband, Hal Wyler, a former ambassador.

"Working with Allison and Brad, watching them together again, and the off-the-charts foursome that is them with Keri and Rufus ... it's an insane bag of candy," showrunner Debora Cahn said in a release. "Our expectations were high, and it blew right past them."

Janney and Whitford previously starred together in The West Wing.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 3 of the drama on Sept. 18. The 2-minute preview shows Janney becoming the new president of the United States after the unexpected death of the previous president.

Russell's character is heard telling Sewell how "an incredibly flawed woman is now president and only we know just how flawed."