Will Ferrell is reuniting with Luke Wilson on his first television comedy series, which will also feature Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell, Netflix announced Friday.

The unnamed series will star Ferrell and Wilson as rival golf legends. The two previously appeared together in the movies Old School and The Wendell Baker Story.

Parnell will play Anton, a PGA Tour board member, and Shannon will play a character named Stacy, which was previously announced in August.

Also joining the cast will be Fortune Feimster, Katelyn Tarver, Jimmy Tatro and David Hornsby.

Ferrell is executive producing the 10-episode series alongside Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor as part of Gloria Sanchez Productions; Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nina Rodrigue for T-Street; and Chris Henchy, Harper Steele, David Gordon Green and Andrew Guest.

A release date for the series has not been announced.