Olivia Dean dropped a new album, The Art of Loving, Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also released a music video for "So Easy (To Fall in Love)," which shows the singer, 26, walking around a city of happy couples.

She wears a black and white dress with pale yellow shows as she dances in a dark street.

"I'm the perfect mix of Saturday night and the rest of your life," she sings.

Her album includes "So Easy (To Fall in Love)," as well as "The Art of Loving (Intro)," "Nice to Each Other," "Lady Lady," "Close Up," "Let Alone the One You Love," "Man I Need," "Something In Bet6ween," "Loud," "Baby Steps," "A Couple Minutes" and "I've Seen It."

She posted about her new work on social media Friday.

"My second album, The Art of Loving, is out now everywhere! Too overwhelmed and don't know what to say right now other than thank you to everyone who makes it possible. It takes a village and mine is a beautiful one. Love is never wasted when it's shared."

Dean is touring the U.S. this fall, and is headed to Britain in April.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Her tour wraps in Australia next year.