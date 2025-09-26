Jimmy Kimmel Live! is headed to Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday to film a week's worth of shows, ABC announced Friday.

The comedian is slated to film at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House Monday through Friday, the network said.

Emily Blunt, Stephen Colbert, Tom Hanks, Josh Johnson, Spike Lee, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kumail Nanjiani, Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, Geese, Living Colour, Public Enemy and Renee Rapp will guest star, a press release states.

The news arrives days after Kimmel's return to the air Tuesday, following his show's suspension the week prior.

ABC pulled his show after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr apparently issued threats of federal consequences.

Kimmel's suspension followed his comments related to conservative personality Charlie Kirk's death.

Sarah McLachlan took to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage to perform a song from her album Better Broken upon his return to the air.

McLachlan was among those protesting for her First Amendment rights following Kimmel's suspension.