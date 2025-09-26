Mariah Carey is celebrating the release of her album Here for It All Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album features collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Shenseea, Kehlani and the Clark Sisters.

The songstress, 56, posted a video to social media Friday that shows her launching confetti into the air.

"I can't believe it's here," she wrote on Instagram. "Feeling a little emotional but immensely proud to finally share this baby with you all. This album represents many different sides of me and I can't wait for you to hear and absorb it. Thank you to all the incredible artists and producers who collaborated with me on this, and thank you to my fans for being patient with me! I really hoope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it."

She is set to release a music video for "Play This Song" at 10 a.m. Friday.

Other songs on the album include "Mi," "Type Dangerous," "Sugar Sweet," "In Your Feelings," "Nothing is Impossible," "Confetti & Champagne," "I won't Allow It," "My Love," "Jesus I Do" and "Here for It All."