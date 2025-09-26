Doja Cat is back with new music.

The singer and rapper, 29, released her album Vie and a music video for her song "Gorgeous" Friday.

The '80s-inspired video features the music artist with various makeup products from the fictitious brand "Gorgeous."

The song appears on Vie, which also includes "Cards," "Jealous Type," "Aaahh Men!" "Couples Therapy," "Stronger," "All Mine," "Take Me Dancing" with SZA, "Lipstain" "Silly! Fun!" "Acts of Service" "Make it Up," "One More Time," "Happy" and "Come Back."

The album cover features Doja Cat in a yellow parachute that became caught in a tree.

"Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others," she wrote in a post promoting the album. "The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness and adventure. Flying you towards new experiences and scenes, taking a leap of faith and holding now bounds. The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches an be healed. You don't have to hit the ground. Love grows upward but more importantly down. It's the roots that keep you steady."