Stagecoach has announced the lineup for its 2024 country music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will headline next year's event, which runs April 26-28 in Indio, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Church will headline the April 26 shows, with Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin Leon, Paul Cauthen and other artists to perform.

Lambert takes the stage April 27, along with Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Ernest, Charley Crocket, Luke Grimes and other performers.

Wallen will headline the April 28 shows, with Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, the Beach Boys, Megan Moroney, Clint Black and other artists to perform.

In addition, Nickelback, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa will take the stage during the Late Night in Palomino after-party.

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton headlined the 2023 festival.