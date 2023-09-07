Cher is teasing her new Christmas album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 77-year-old singer and actress shared the cover art for the holiday album, Cher Christmas, on Tuesday.

The cover features silver and red holiday decorations and shows Cher standing on a snowy platform while wearing a white shirt and rhinestone encrusted jeans.

"Are you spending Christmas with me? #cherchristmas," she captioned the post.

Cher had discussed the album in an interview Monday on Good Morning Britain.

"I really am proud of this -- it's a Christmas album that's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother's Christmas album," the singer said.

"I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it," she added. "I've never had duets, never had people on any of my records, and this was a last minute thing."

Cher kept mum on her collaborators but said she is "in awe of all of them."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The singer has yet to announce a release date for the album, her first since Dancing Queen, released in 2018.