The Burial is based on a Jonathan Harr article for the New Yorker, which chronicles the true story of Willie E. Gary, a lawyer who helped funeral homeowner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe sue the Loewen Group.
"When a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O'Keefe (Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story," an official description reads.
The trailer shows Gary and O'Keefe team up to take on Raymond Loewen (Bill Camp) and his attorney (Jurnee Smollett) in the courtroom.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.