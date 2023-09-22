Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Squid Game: The Challenge.The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming series Friday.Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality competition inspired by the South Korean survival drama Squid Game.The new show features 456 contestants who will compete in trials inspired by Squid Game in the hope of winning $4.56 million.The teaser shows the players take on familiar challenges, including a timed race across a bridge scattered with panels that will break."4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less," one contestant is heard saying.In addition, the iconic animatronic doll Young-hee is seen during a game of Red Light, Green Light.Squid Game: The Challenge premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.The original Squid Game was officially renewed for Season 2 in June 2022.