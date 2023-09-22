Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Squid Game: The Challenge.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming series Friday.

Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality competition inspired by the South Korean survival drama Squid Game.

The new show features 456 contestants who will compete in trials inspired by Squid Game in the hope of winning $4.56 million.

The teaser shows the players take on familiar challenges, including a timed race across a bridge scattered with panels that will break.

"4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less," one contestant is heard saying.

In addition, the iconic animatronic doll Young-hee is seen during a game of Red Light, Green Light.

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.

The original Squid Game was officially renewed for Season 2 in June 2022.