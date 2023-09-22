Jack Osbourne is a married man.

The 37-year-old television personality confirmed his marriage to Aree Gearhart on Thursday.

Osbourne, the son of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, shared a photo on Instagram that shows himself and Gearheart in their wedding attire.

"Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I've ever met. All in," he captioned the post.

Gearhart posted the same photo on her own account, writing, "snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever."

Osbourne and Gearhart married at San Ysidro Ranch in California, according to People.

The couple were first linked in 2019 and got engaged in December 2021.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," Osbourne said on Instagram at the time. "She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her."

Osbourne and Gearhart welcomed their first child together, daughter Maple Artemis, in July 2022.

Osbourne also has three daughters, Pearl, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora, with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, from whom he split in 2018.