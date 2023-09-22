Kylie Minogue is celebrating the release of her album Tension.

The 55-year-old Australian singer thanked fans on Instagram following the album's release Friday.

"I am so, so, SO thrilled to say that my new album TENSION is now yours! I hope you feel the love, searching and abandon that I felt making this record. Thank you for all your love and support," she wrote.

Tension marks Minogue's first new album in nearly three years -- her first since Disco, released in 2020.

The album features the singles "Padam Padam" and "Tension," along with nine other songs: "Hold On to Now," "Things We Do for Love," "One More Time," "You Still Get Me High," "Hands," "Green Light," "Vegas High," "10 Out of 10" with Oliver Heldens and "Story."

Minogue's label, BMG, previously described Tension as featuring "euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts," along with "unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes."

Minogue will launch her first-ever Las Vegas residency in November.