Doja Cat is back with new music.

The 27-year-old singer and rapper released her fourth studio album, Scarlet, and a music video for the song "Agora Hills" on Friday.

The "Agora Hills" video shows Doja Cat and her group of backup dancers emerge in a world where a disaster has occurred.

Scarlet features 16 other songs, including the single "Paint the Town Red" and the songs "Demons," "Can't Wait," "Often," "Attention" and "Balut."

Scarlet marks Doja Cat's first album since Planet Her, released in 2021.

The singer will promote Scarlet with her first-ever headlining tour, which kicks off Oct. 31 in San Francisco.

Doja Cat performed a medley of "Attention," "Paint the Town Red" and "Demons" at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.