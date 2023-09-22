Kelly Clarkson is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old singer and television personality released a deluxe version of her album Chemistry on Friday.

The Chemistry deluxe version features five new songs, including "You Don't Make Me Cry" featuring Clarkson's daughter, River Rose.

"She was 5yrs old when she was layin down tracks for 'you don't make me cry,'" Clarkson previously told fans.

Clarkson has two children, River, now 9, and son Remy, 7, with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The new Chemistry tracks also include "I Won't Give Up," "Did You Know," "Goodbye" and "Roses."

Clarkson originally released Chemistry in June. The album is her first non-holiday album since Meaning of Life in 2017.

Chemistry explores Clarkson's relationship with Blackstock, from whom she split in June 2020 after nearly four years of marriage.