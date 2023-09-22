Bumper in Berlin has been canceled at Peacock.

Variety reported Friday that the musical comedy will no longer have a Season 2.

Bumper in Berlin is a spinoff of the Pitch Perfect film series starring Adam DeVine in his role as Bumper Allen.

The show premiered on Peacock in November 2022 and was renewed for a second season in January.

Deadline confirmed the cancellation, citing the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The writers and actors strikes have delayed production on several series, creating large gaps between seasons and causing shows to miss their scheduled release dates.

Bumper in Berlin had not started pre-production on Season 2 when the WGA strike began in May, according to Deadline.

Other series, including Prime Video's The Peripheral and A League of Their Own, have been canceled amid the strikes, despite also previously receiving Season 2 renewals.

Bumper in Berlin was created by Megan Amram, who also served as showrunner and executive producer. The Season 1 cast also featured Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova and Flula Borg.