Dolly Parton recruited singer-songwriter and former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry for a cover of the band's song "What's Up?"

Parton, 77, released the cover featuring Perry, 58, on Friday.

"What's Up?" is written by Perry and originally appeared on the 4 Non Blondes' 1992 debut album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More!.

"How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote?" Perry said in a statement. "[Dolly's] version of 'What's Up?' is so good. Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song. No surprise there."

Parton will release a music video for the cover Saturday that was filmed at Eakin Elementary School in Nashville.

Parton's version of "What's Up?" appears on her forthcoming album Rockstar. The album features nine original songs and 21 covers of favorite rock songs, including collaborations with Miley Cyrus Elton John , Steven Tyler, Debbie Harry and other artists.

Parton released a cover of the Beatles song "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton in August.

Rockstar is scheduled for release Nov. 17.