South Korean singer Hyoyeon is going on tour in the fall.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, announced a North American tour on Friday.

Hyoyeon will perform on the tour as DJ Hyo. The tour kicks off Oct. 14 in Chicago and will run into November, with more dates to be announced in the future.

Hyoyeon made her debut as a DJ in 2018 and released her debut solo EP, Deep, in May 2022.

The singer came to fame with Girls' Generation, which also consists of Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. Hyoyeon is also a member of the Girls' Generation subunit Oh!GG.

Girls' Generation most recently released the album Forever 1 in August 2022.