Netflix is teasing the new show Squid Game: The Challenge with a trailer released Monday.

The reality competition is based on the South Korean survival drama Squid Game, but unlike the dystopian original, contestants are expected to survive defeat.

The new show features 456 contestants, who will compete in trials inspired by the deadly games in Squid Game in the hopes of winning $4.56 million.

The trailer shows the contestants arrive at the open-air bunk room and participate in challenges, including a game of Red Light, Green Light, and a timed race across a bridge high up in the air.

In addition, the trailer teases alliances and betrayals among the contestants.

"This is a savage game," one person is heard saying.

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.

The original Squid Game was renewed for Season 2 in 2022. Netflix added eight new cast members, including Iz*One alum Jo Yu-ri, to Season 2 in June. It became the first South Korean show to top the Netflix charts in the United States.

The show won two Emmys in 2022 -- Best Actor in a Drama and Best Director of a Drama categories for Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk.