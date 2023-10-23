Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new show 007: Road to a Million.

The studio shared a trailer and unveiled the cast for the Prime Video reality competition series Monday.

007: Road to a Million is inspired by the James Bond franchise. The series will see nine pairs of contestants take on Bond-inspired challenges around the globe in the hopes of winning £1 million.

Succession actor Brian Cox serves as "The Controller," the on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates the challenges and monitor's each pair's journey.

As The Controller, Cox has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants. The duos must take part in Bond-inspired challenges to reach each new question, which are worth increasing amounts of money. Wrong answers will end their journey.

The contestants are:

James and Joey, brothers from South West London

Jen and Beth

Kamara and Josh, a couple who met as youth workers

Sana and Saiqa, sisters from London

James and Sam, a father and son duo

Keith and Nick, retired police officers

Colin and Danny

Grace and Daniela, radio presenters from Scotland

Tanaka and James, friends and former schoolmates

Amazon shared a teaser for the show earlier this month.

007: Road to a Million premieres Nov. 10 on Prime Video.