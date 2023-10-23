'007: Road to a Million': James Bond-inspired competition unveils cast, trailer
UPI News Service, 10/23/2023
Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new show 007: Road to a Million.
ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a trailer and unveiled the cast for the Prime Video reality competition series Monday.
007: Road to a Million is inspired by the James Bond franchise. The series will see nine pairs of contestants take on Bond-inspired challenges around the globe in the hopes of winning £1 million.
Succession actor Brian Cox serves as "The Controller," the on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates the challenges and monitor's each pair's journey.
As The Controller, Cox has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants. The duos must take part in Bond-inspired challenges to reach each new question, which are worth increasing amounts of money. Wrong answers will end their journey.
The contestants are:
James and Joey, brothers from South West London
Jen and Beth
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Kamara and Josh, a couple who met as youth workers
Sana and Saiqa, sisters from London
James and Sam, a father and son duo
Keith and Nick, retired police officers
Colin and Danny
Grace and Daniela, radio presenters from Scotland
Tanaka and James, friends and former schoolmates
Amazon shared a teaser for the show earlier this month.
007: Road to a Million premieres Nov. 10 on Prime Video.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.