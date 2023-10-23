Paddington in Peru will open in theaters in 2025.

Sony Pictures announced a release date, Jan. 17, 2025, for the live-action and animated film Monday.

The studio shared the news alongside a teaser featuring Paddington.

Paddington in Peru will be the third installment in the Paddington film series, following Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017). The movies are based on the character Paddington Bear, created by author Michael Bond.

The new sequel follows Paddington as he travels to visit his Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

"With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and to the mountain peaks of Peru," an official synopsis reads.

Paddington in Peru is directed by Dougal Wilson. Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton return to voice Paddington and Aunt Lucy, while the live-action cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman.

Carla Tous will replace Rachel Zegler in the role of Gina Cabot, following Zegler's exit due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"It's been a joy and honor to shoot Paddington in Peru with such a wonderful and talented cast and crew," Wilson said in a statement.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been blessed with such a lovely group of people, many of whom have returned to the world of this beloved bear. We are also delighted to have welcomed Emily, Olivia, Antonio and Carla to the Paddington family."