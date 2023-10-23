The Fallout series is coming to Prime Video in April.

The streaming service announced Monday that the post-apocalyptic drama will premiere April 12.

The series is based on the Fallout video game franchise, presently owned by Bethesda Softworks.

Prime Video shared the release date on Fallout Day, an annual fan celebration of the franchise, alongside a teaser resembling a Pip-Boy and featuring Fallout's Vault Boy mascot.

Fallout hails from Westworld co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who will executive produce with Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard. Geneva Robertston-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers.

Kyle MacLachlan , Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten star in the new show, which takes place in a retrofuturistic world following a nuclear event.

Prime Video previously unveiled the show's setting as Vault 33 in Los Angeles.

The Fallout video game series includes four main titles and spinoffs, including Fallout: New Vegas (2010) and Fallout 76 (2018).