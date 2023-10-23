The Fallout series is coming to Prime Video in April.
The streaming service announced Monday that the post-apocalyptic drama will premiere April 12.
The series is based on the Fallout video game franchise, presently owned by Bethesda Softworks.
Prime Video shared the release date on Fallout Day, an annual fan celebration of the franchise, alongside a teaser resembling a Pip-Boy and featuring Fallout's Vault Boy mascot.
Fallout hails from Westworld co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who will executive produce with Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard. Geneva Robertston-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers.
