League of Legends boy band Heartsteel is making its official debut.

The group released a single and music video for its debut song, "Paranoia," on Monday.

Heartsteel is a new band in the League of Legends universe featuring the characters Kayn, Ezreal, Sett, Yone, K'Sante and Aphelios.

K-pop star and EXO member Baekhyun voices Ezreal, with Tobi Lou as K'Sante, i˜zi as Sett and Cal Scruby as Kayn. Yone serves as the band's producer, while Aphelios is an instrumentalist and songwriter.

The animated "Paranoia" video shows the members of Heartsteel pull off a heist and head to a boxing ring.

League of Legends has previously introduced the metal band Pentakill, hip-hop group True Damage and K-pop girl group K/DA.

In addition, League of Legends recently collaborated with real-life K-pop group NewJeans on "Gods," a new anthem for this year's World Championships. This year's Worlds will take place Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea.

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game from Riot Games.