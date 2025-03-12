Bleecker Street released the teaser for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues on Wednesday. The sequel opens in theaters in September.

The teaser shows knobs on an amp turning to 11, a famous joke from 1984's This is Spinal Tap. However, the last dial goes past 11 to a setting for infinity.

The bang's "Stonehenge" plays over the teaser and the number II is formed by Stonehenge rocks.

Bleecker announced its acquiring of the rights to distribute the sequel with the release of the teaser. They are also re-releasing This is Spinal Tap in theaters this summer.

Castle Rock announced the sequel in 2022 with cast members Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer returning with director-star Rob Reiner. The quartet conceived the idea together.

"Happy to give Marty DiBergi another shot at relevancy," Reiner said in a statement about his faux documentarian character.

Spinal Tap II finds the band reuniting after 15 years to give a farewell concert. Real life musicians, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood cameo.

Fran Drescher and Paul Shaffer also return from the original. Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman and Chris Addison join the cast.