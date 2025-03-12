Singer Lucy Dacus released an official lyric video for "Talk," the fourth song to be unveiled from her upcoming album, Forever is a Feeling.

The video, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, finds Dacus lamenting the loss of communication in a relationship.

"Why can't we talk anymore?" she sings. "We used to talk for hours."

"Talk" is the fourth song to be released from Forever is a Feeling, Dacus' upcoming fourth solo studio album. She previously released the songs "Ankles," "Limerence" and "Best Guess."

Dacus, who was rated the 213th-greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone in October 2023, won three Grammy awards in 2024 as part of boygenius, an indie supergroup she formed with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Forever is a Feeling is due out March 28.