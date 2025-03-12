Apple TV+ is previewing its upcoming drama series Your Friends & Neighbors, starring Mad Men's Jon Hamm.

Hamm portrays Andrew Cooper -- a man who gets fired from his job as a hedge fund manager not long after going through a divorce.

As his financial resources dwindle, he embarks on a life of crime, starting in his own neighborhood. As he steals from the wealthy people around him, however, he learns things about his neighbor's that "might be more dangerous than he ever imagined," an official synopsis reads.

The preview opens as Cooper is told that he has lost his job.

"Viewed from a certain perspective, life boils down to a series of interconnected decisions," Cooper's voice says in the trailer, following the news. "Life boils down to a series of interconnected decisions. You get the house, the cars, the stuff. But how ... did everything go so wrong, so fast?"

The show, which was renewed for a sophomore season in November, also stars Amanda Peet Olivia Munn , Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero , Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Show creator and showrunner Jonathan Tropper previously said that news of the renewal was "an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast."

Season 1 is slated to premiere April 11.