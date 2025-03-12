Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Doechii are among the music artists taking the stage at San Antonio's March Madness Music Festival in April.

The musical event corresponds to the NCAA men's final four game April 5, which will take place at San Antonio's Alamodome.

Musical performances kick off Friday, April 4, with a block party featuring Pitbull, Doechii and Ravyn Lenae.

Doechii's performance comes after her first Grammy win and being dubbed Billboard's Woman of the Year.

Saturday will include performances from Jelly Roll, T-Pain and Willow Avalon. Jelly Roll created "Run It" for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 which began streaming in February on Paramount+.

Chris Stapleton , Benson Boone, Brothers Osborne and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will take the stage Sunday.

Previous performers have included Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, Dave Matthews Band and Jimmy Buffett.

"The March Madness Music Festival provides fans access to unforgettable entertainment and activations they won't want to miss," a press release states.

The final four game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.