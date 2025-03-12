Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival in Liverpool, England, will be headlined by artists including Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae and Jorja Smith, the BBC announced.

The BBC said in a press release that artists slated to perform Sunday, May 25, on the Radio 1 Main Stage include Jorja Smith, Lola Young, Mumford & Sons, Tate McRae and Wet Leg.

The Radio 1 New Music Stage will feature performances from FLO, JADE, Joy Crookes, Self Esteem and South Arcade.

The BBC said more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

BBC Radio 1 is scheduled to broadcast live from the festival site, with select performances being available to stream live and on demand on Radio 1's iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday, with 50% of tickets reserved for Liverpool residents, 40% for locals in the surrounding areas and the remaining 20% being available to other music fans across Britain.