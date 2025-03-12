An upcoming documentary seeks to illuminate an 18-month span of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's life together in Greenwich Village.

Magnolia Pictures released a preview for the upcoming film, One to One: John & Yoko, Wednesday that shows various clips of the iconic couple together.

"I fell in love with an independent creative genius," Lennon's voice says in the clip. "I started waking up."

The documentary will examine the couple's One to One benefit concert in 1972, Lennon's only full-length concert following his departure from the Beatles.

"Why would you do a concert for free?" someone asks Lennon in the preview.

"To change that apathy that all the youth have," Lennon says. "Speak to them, sing to them and do anything to get them alive again."

The film was shot in an apartment designed to look like the one the couple shared in 1971 New York.

Lennon and Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon, produced the music and served as an executive producer, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald as director.

"The film uses a riotous melange of American TV to conjure the era through what the two would have been seeing on the screen: the Vietnam War, The Price is Right, Nixon, Coca-Cola ads, Cronkite, The Waltons," an official synopsis reads. "As they experience a year of love and transformation in the US, John and Yoko begin to change their approach to protest -- ultimately leading to the One to One concert, which was inspired by a Geraldo Rivera expose they watched on TV."

One to One: John & Yoko will open in theaters on April 18, with IMAX showings beginning April 11.