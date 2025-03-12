Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley says returning to the Netflix series has been "so nostalgic."

Ashley, 29, has portrayed Kate Sharma on the show since its sophomore season, which focused on Kate's romance with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). She will reprise her role in the upcoming Season 4.

"I was filming yesterday, actually," Ashley said in a Who What Wear interview published Wednesday. "It was so nostalgic. We were in the Bridgerton house, and it's wild because life has moved on, but the place stays the same. It's been five, six years since the show started. I've been on it since 2022. So what, three years? But stepping back in feels like no time has passed."

She also dished about starring in such films as F1, which opens in June and stars Brad Pitt, and Picture This which landed on Prime Video March 6.

"It was just one of the craziest things I think I've ever been a part of," Ashley said of her involvement in F1, which stars Pitt as Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes, and included shots at Grand Prix races.

In Picture This, Ashley portrays the lead character. The film is a romantic comedy about a woman who gets set up with potential suitors to escort her to her sister's upcoming wedding.

"At first, there were elements that felt a bit too stereotypical, so I was like, 'Hey, let's make her cool. Let's humanize this girl,'" said Ashley, who was also an executive producer on the film.

Bridgerton Season 4 will follow the romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.