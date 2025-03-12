Peacock is teasing Poker Face Season 2, starring Natasha Lyonne and featuring Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux .

The second chapter of the mystery comedy will arrive on the streamer May 8, Peacock announced Wednesday.

The series, which premiered in 2023, stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale.

Her character is described in an official synopsis as "a nomadic who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying."

"She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve," the description continues.

"What am I even running from, right?" Lyonne says to Erivo in the trailer, before someone shoots a cup she is holding.

"Oh, right." she says.

"From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny detecting ability," Lyonne and director Rian Johnson said in a statement.