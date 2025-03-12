Disney is previewing its live-action remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch.

The movie, which follows "a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family," according to an official synopsis, will land in theaters May 23.

Disney shared the full-length trailer and release date Wednesday.

The preview opens as Stitch escapes captivity in a red police cruiser.

Lilo, who is portrayed by Maia Kealoha, sees Stitch's spacecraft zooming across the across the sky before its crash, but she thinks she sees a shooting star.

"All I wish for is a friend," she says. "Like a best friend."

In the original film, Lilo's older sister Nani, takes care of her after their parents die in a car wreck.

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong will portray Nani in the upcoming movie.

The sisters adopt Stitch and the trailer shows the trouble that he gets into.

Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis star.