Singer and actress Ariana Grande is teasing Brighter Days Ahead, a short film that will arrive March 28 alongside the deluxe version of her album Eternal Sunshine.Grande, 31, released her most recent album in March of 2024.Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead will include six new songs.The singer, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Wicked, announced the deluxe album just after the original's one-year anniversary, and the teaser for short film arrived Wednesday.The preview begins with a voice saying, "Welcome back, Peaches," and then shows a marble rolling in a machine of some kind.Christian Breslauer worked with the singer on the upcoming video.