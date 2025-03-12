Paramount+ is renewing Taylor Sheridan's Landman for a sophomore season, the streamer announced Wednesday.

"Landman is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs," an official synopsis reads.

Christian Wallace's podcast Boomtown inspired the series, which stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jacob Lofland, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Demi Moore.

The show's premiere generated more than 5 million cross-platform same day viewers.

"Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan's unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-Western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth," said Christ McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/ MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, in a statement.