Dwayne Johnson released the trailer for RoboForce: The Animated Series on his YouTube and social media channels Wednesday. Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions produces the show with The Nacelle Company.

RoboForce will premiere April 12 on Tubi. The first season will have six half-hour episodes.

Robo Force toys were originally released in 1984 by the Ideal Toy Company. Nacelle bought the line from Toyfinity in 2021 and announced the show in 2023.

In the new series, the good robots of RoboForce are rendered obsolete by Utopia Aegis 101. But, when Aegis robots threaten to destroy humanity, RoboForce bands together to stop them.

RoboForce features the voices of Chris Coculuzzi, Katherine Norris, Julee Song, Rory McCormick, Daniel Nwobi, Dave Beynon, creators Gavin Hignight and Brian Volk Weiss and more.

Seven Bucks and Nacelle previously collaborated on the Disney+ docuseries Behind the Attraction. Nacelle also produces The Toys that Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, Icons Unearthed and more.