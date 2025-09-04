Game of Thrones and X-Men actress Sophie Turner has signed on to play Lara Croft in the new Prime Video series, Tomb Raider.

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played the globe-trotting adventurer in blockbuster film adaptations of the video game.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Wednesday that production on the TV version is slated to begin Jan. 19.

Fleabag and Crashing creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the show's creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner, alongside executive producer and co-showrunner Chad Hodge and director and executive producer Jonathan Van Tulleken.

"I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft. She's such an iconic character, who means so much to so many -- and I am giving everything I've got," Turner said in a press release.

"They're massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can't wait for you all to see what we have cooking."