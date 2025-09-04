A wax figure of The Last of Us and Game of Thrones icon Bella Ramsey went on display at Madame Tussauds London Thursday.

"It's so cool to have 21-year-old Bella frozen in time. It's been such a formative year for me, as 21 is for most people, and so to have it represented in the form of a Madame Tussauds figure is a unique honor," Ramsey said in a statement.

"I want to say thank you to the studio artists for their care, craftsmanship and passion. It's been incredible to be the subject of their work and witness their tenacious attention to the tiniest of detail throughout this process. I'm excited for everyone to see the fruits of their labour, and meet me at my stillest."

Ramsey is a current nominee for the Best Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for Last of Us. The show is also up for Best Drama.

Winners will be announced Sept. 14.

Ramsey also recently signed on to star in the British thriller series Maya alongside the show's writer and creator, Daisy Haggard.