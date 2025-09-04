Pop music star Lady Gaga canceled her Florida concert Wednesday due to a strained voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami," the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my DR and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses."

Lady Gaga performed at the city's Kaseya Center on Sunday and Monday.

On Wednesday, her new song and video, "The Dead Dance," was released.