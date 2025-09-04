Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson is voicing the role of British secret agent James Bond in a new video game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am so excited to finally be able to announce that I'm playing James Bond in the upcoming game 007: First Light," Gibson wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a trailer for the project.

"Working with IO Interactive and Amazon MGM to bring a fresh take on this iconic character's origin story has been an unforgettable experience, and I can't wait for you all to play it."

The game is set for release March 27.

Gibson played young serial killer Dexter Morgan in the 1991-set Dexter prequel, which was initially given a Season 2 renewal before Showtime reversed its decision and canceled it.

Daniel Craig played Bond in the live-action film franchise from 2006 to 2021.

No successor has been named yet.