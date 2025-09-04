Peacock renews 'Office' spin-off 'The Paper' for Season 2
UPI News Service, 09/04/2025
Peacock has announced it renewed its new workplace comedy, The Paper, for a second season.
Starring Oscar Nunez, Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, The Office spin-off takes place at a struggling Ohio newspaper.
All 10 episodes of Season 1 of the mockumentary-style comedy dropped on the streaming service Thursday.
Greg Daniels is co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, writer and director.
Daniels also worked on the U.S. version of The Office, which ran on NBC 2005 to 2013, but remains popular in re-runs.
