Peacock has announced it renewed its new workplace comedy, The Paper, for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Oscar Nunez Domhnall Gleeson , Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, The Office spin-off takes place at a struggling Ohio newspaper.

All 10 episodes of Season 1 of the mockumentary-style comedy dropped on the streaming service Thursday.

Greg Daniels is co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, writer and director.

Daniels also worked on the U.S. version of The Office, which ran on NBC 2005 to 2013, but remains popular in re-runs.