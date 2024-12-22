The animated and live-action blended adventure, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $62 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mufasa: The Lion King with $35 million, followed by Wicked at No. 3 with $13.5 million, Moana 2 at No. 4 with $13.1 million and Homestead at No. 5 with $6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Gladiator II at No. 6 with $4.5 million, Kraven the Hunter at No. 7 with $3.1 million, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim at No. 8 with $1.3 million, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at No. 9 with $825,000 and Queer at No. 10 with $364,000.