Sombr released his debut album, I Barely Know Her, on Friday.

The album contains 10 songs, including "Crushing," "12 to 12," "I Wish I Knew How to Quit You," "Back to Friends," "Canal Street," "Dime," "Undressed," "Come Closer," "We Never Dated" and "Under the Mat."

He previously released music videos for the songs "Undressed," "Back to Friends," "12 to 12," which featured Addison Rae, and an official lyric video for "We Never Dated."

On Friday, he dropped visualizers for the album's other tracks.

"Best album ever," music artist Sadie Jean wrote in the comments on a post announcing the album drop.

Sombr kicks off his Late Nights and Young Romance tour across Europe beginning in Sweden Feb. 10, 2026, and concluding in Ireland March 16.