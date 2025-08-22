Doja Cat declares she is the "jealous type" in a music video for her song of the same name, which dropped Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song will be featured on Vie, the music artist's upcoming "pop-driven" album due in the fall, according to Billboard.

The video shows Doja Cat, 29, pouring herself a glass of champagne as she watches a video of herself in a cheetah-print ensemble.

As the song continues, viewers see her dancing in an elevator and atop the hood of a limousine.

She is slated to kick off a tour beginning in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 18 and winding down in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Dec. 21.