RuPaul will oversee 12 Drag Race Superstar hopefuls in the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The queens were announced Friday.

Contestants include Catrin Feelings, 26, and Tayris Mongardi, 27, who calls herself the "titan of Brighton."

"I've got all the glamour of an uptown girl, and all the charm of a downtown girl," Mongardi said in her statement.

Sally TM, 27, said she took inspiration for her stage name from the "non-playable character in the Sims game."

Silllexa Diction, 26, is 7'3 when she is in drag and Patsy, 30, says she enjoys "character comedy."

Nyongella, 25, Paige Three, 28, Elle Vosque, 22, Viola, 22, Chai T Grande, 32, Bonnie Ann Clyde, 2220 and Bones, 25, will also compete, according to a press release.

RuPaul will helm the judges, which include Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, an official synopsis states.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Over ten weeks, the award-winning cult series sees 12 hopeful queens compete in a variety of spicy challenges and iconic games designed to test their drag skills, with the winner of the week being awarded a much-coveted RuPeter badge, and the bottoms of the week facing a lip sync for their life and the risk of elimination," the description reads.