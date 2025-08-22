Icelandic singer Laufey is back with new music.

The music artist, 26, released her album A Matter of Time on Friday, describing the project as "an honest portrait of myself."

"I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude and joy right now so I'll keep it short until tomorrow, she said in a post promoting A Matter of Time. "This album has every bit of me in it, from the beautiful to the messy, an honest portrait of myself. I hope you love this album as much as I do!"

The album includes the singer's previously-released tracks "Snow White," "Tough Luck" and "Lover Girl.

She also released official lyric videos for "Clockwork," "Carousel," "Castle in Hollywood," "Clean Air," "Mr. Eclectic," "Forget Me Not" and "Too Little Too Late" on Friday.

The album also includes "Silver Lining," Cuckoo Ballet,A Cautionary Tale" and "Sabotage."

When she performed on Good Morning America recently, the singer-songwriter described her creative process as "like my journal come alive and it's the way I get feelings out."

"But I think for me it's also a way of getting my experiences out there and hope that people resonate to make me feel less crazy," she said at the time.

Laufey is slated to go on tour, kicking off in Orlando, Fla., on Sept. 15.