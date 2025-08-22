Singer-songwriter Finneas took to the Citi Concert Series stage on Today Friday to perform and talk about his music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finneas, 28, discussed his creative process with Craig Melvin, Laura Jarrett and Dylan Dreyer

"I mean I've had such a privilege of working with artists like [sister] Billie [Eilish)] who have voices that I love so much, so if I ever play her a song that I've written and she goes, 'I wanna take a swing at that,' like, what an honor to hear something that you've written sung by somebody with such a beautiful instrument," he said.

Finneas said he performs the songs that are the most personal to him.

"So this is a really personal album," he shared. "There's even a song about my relationship with my whole family on this record, where I'm like, no one else is gonna take this. It's, you know, autobiographical."

He and music artist Ashe also started a band, The Favors, and will release The Dream in September.

His album For Cryin' Out Loud! dropped in October.