Cuban singer Gloria Estefan is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her 1985 hit "Conga."

ADVERTISEMENT

The music artist, 67, performed the song on Good Morning America Friday as part of the show's Summer Concert Series.

"Oh yeah, 40 years of 'Conga,' baby," Estefan said as the music began.

She wore a white pencil skirt with a purple and white blouse and purple pumps.

Estefan also performed "La Vecina" from her album Raices, which arrived May 28.

Estefan originally recorded "Conga" with her band Miami Sound Machine. The song appears on the group's second English-language album, Primitive Love, released in 1985.