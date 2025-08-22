F1 the Movie released on digital and video-on-demand Friday.

The racing film starring Brad Pitt topped the box office in June, raking in some $600 million globally.

Pitt portrays Sonny Hayes -- a 1990s Formula 1 driver who gets into a career-threatening accident.

Javier Bardem plays Ruben Cervantes, who convinces his former teammate to return to the track.

"But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition -- and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone," an official synopsis reads.

Pitt attended the film's June premiere with his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.