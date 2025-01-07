Peacock released on Tuesday the first trailer for its upcoming four-part docuseries SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night.

The series, which features classic footage and interviews with dozens of SNL alumni, is set to premiere Jan. 16.

"I've been obsessed with Saturday Night Live as long as I can remember," executive producer Morgan Neville said in a press release.

"For SNL50, I've been lucky to collaborate with some of my favorite independent filmmakers to tell some deeper stories of SNL. Taken together, these standalone episodes give a new perspective of SNL and what makes it work."

Tuesday's 2 1/2-minute trailer shows stars like Pete Davidson, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg and Kenan Thompson reflecting on their time on the show, while Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell talk about making the legendary "More Cowbell" sketch with Christopher Walken.