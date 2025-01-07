Peacock is working on a movie sequel to the popular supernatural series Grimm.

No casting or plot details have been announced yet, but Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman is writing the next chapter and executive producing with David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, the co-creators, executive producers and showrunners of the original series.

David Giuntoli starred in the original Grimm as a homicide detective who discovers it is his destiny to protect humanity from mythical creatures called Wesen.

Russell Hornsby, Bitsie Tulloch, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz, Bree Turner and Claire Coffee co-starred in the show, which ran for six seasons on NBC, starting in 2011.